CIMA Mastercourse on taxation begins on February 12

CIMA Sri Lanka’s first CPD event of the year, the CIMA Mastercourse on Taxation will begin on 12 February and continue until 23 April.

Comprised of 10 sessions, this CIMA Mastercourse will highlight discussions on all amendments up to the Inland Revenue Amending Act No 9 of 2015 and the budget proposals for 2017.

Topics under discussion will include, amongst others, tax and amendments to date, VAT, NBT amendments, double taxation, tax incentives, migration tax, mansion tax, casino industry levy, stamp duty and ESC, super gain tax, application of RAMIS and fundamental tax concepts.

This CIMA Mastercourse will be facilitated by O M Weerasooriya (Former Commissioner General, Department of Inland Revenue), Dhammika Gunatilleke (Deputy Commissioner General - Tax Policy, Department of Inland Revenue) and Suresh R I Perera (Principal -Tax & Regulatory, KPMG Sri Lanka).