CIMA Mastercourse on taxation begins on February 12

CIMA Sri Lanka’s first CPD event of the year, the CIMA Mastercourse on Taxation will begin on 12 February and continue until 23 April.
Comprised of 10 sessions, this CIMA Mastercourse will highlight discussions on all amendments up to the Inland Revenue Amending Act No 9 of 2015 and the budget proposals for 2017.
Topics under discussion will include, amongst others, tax and amendments to date, VAT, NBT amendments, double taxation, tax incentives, migration tax, mansion tax, casino industry levy, stamp duty and ESC, super gain tax, application of RAMIS and fundamental tax concepts.
This CIMA Mastercourse will be facilitated by O M Weerasooriya (Former Commissioner General, Department of Inland Revenue), Dhammika Gunatilleke (Deputy Commissioner General - Tax Policy, Department of Inland Revenue) and Suresh R I Perera (Principal -Tax & Regulatory, KPMG Sri Lanka).
|See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.
|See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Under the 100,000 kilometre road development project based on a concept by Pr
If you are on the lookout for exotic pets, rare foreign insects or even an an
On January 12, 2021, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court imposed a sente
As news broke out about Public Security Minister (Rtd) Rear Admiral Sarath We
|See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.
05 Feb 2021 - 0 - 254
03 Feb 2021 - 0 - 134
02 Feb 2021 - 0 - 909
27 Jan 2021 - 0 - 420
05 Feb 2021
04 Feb 2021
Reply To:
Name - Reply Comment