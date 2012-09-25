Last Updated : 2021-03-09 06:02:00

Tamils need not worry-Pillayan

25 September 2012

A A A
Former Chief Minister of the Eastern Province Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan said the Tamils in the East should not be worried about their future as he would be playing a leading role in the development of that area since he had been appointed as the Presidential Advisor on Eastern development.

Addressing a press conference in Colombo, he said there wouldn’t be any issue with the Muslim Chief Minister or with the SLMC as all three communities could work together in the East under present circumstances. He said this was practical as there were members representing all three communities in the provincial council.

He also said that it should be determined whether there are constitutional provisions to implement the demand made by the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) for the rotation of Chief Ministerial post in the Eastern Province.

Mr. Chandrakanthan told journalists yesterday that rotating the chief Ministerial post from time to time would not be a wise move as it would affect the development work. He made this point especially with regard to the proposal made by Senior Minister D. E. W. Gunasekera for a multi-party administration in the East. (Yohan Perera)



Pic by Kithsiri De Mel
  Comments - 6

  • cumar Tuesday, 25 September 2012 11:23 PM

    We tamils don't need your help! you have done enough for us. Also you should go and check your birth cerrtificate to confirm your self as a Tamil.

    Janaki Kalansuriya Tuesday, 25 September 2012 11:27 PM

    A lesson to be learnt here, while the biggest contributor is silenced and the entire force is being neutered by the commander in chief in cahoots with the commander himself.

    Dimiki Wednesday, 26 September 2012 12:11 AM

    That means...these Muslims' parties fight each other for a Dummy chief minister post??

    Nodrog Wednesday, 26 September 2012 01:01 AM

    Nice to see some positiveness. Contrary to what he says rotating the CM is good otherwise complacency, corruption and abuse sets in when in power for too long.

    Medusa Wednesday, 26 September 2012 01:11 AM

    Indeed, for he'd be calling the shots-nice arrangement!

    Sri Wednesday, 26 September 2012 06:04 PM

    Is that why he was only the 3rd choice among the tamils of the east? He has lot of catching up to do with logical analysis.

