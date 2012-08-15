Pakistan umpire mired in ‘sex scandal’

|See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.
I Hussein Wednesday, 15 August 2012 08:46 AM
Oh my my.......lol....He had it. Handling the ball is, OUT.
winind Wednesday, 15 August 2012 08:58 AM
Feel sad for the girl. This guy has to be rich since he's been a cricketer. I seen 20+ girls going behind very old but rich gentlemen and getting used. Ladies should use their heads a little.
Tution_Sir Wednesday, 15 August 2012 08:52 AM
Asad Rauf scored centery (010) for Pakistan against India in Sri Lanka. WoW.
Fusion Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:25 AM
mala keliyai
shan Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:08 AM
why we are so bothered about this man's private life..............
Ceylonese Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:10 AM
How is thaaaaa..ttt?
kajaan Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:48 AM
Third umpire shows red light to Asad Rauf
silva Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:51 AM
Not only is he a good umpire, he is also a great player !!
Rosa Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:35 AM
Rauf has been bowled or no balled..by a maiden!!!
Nimal Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:41 AM
She is a trickster. Asad won the ICC award for the best umpire among the elite panel. Please don't tarnish his image. The world of cricket needs him.
Buddhadasa Thursday, 16 August 2012 12:55 PM
Great and innovative one. Well done. You scored a six!!!!
saman Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:58 AM
Played the hook shot and got caught in the deep!
Varuna Wednesday, 15 August 2012 10:30 AM
Calistus you always have profane comments here and you try to sound like Shakespeare. Mind your own business. This is Azad Rauf's private life and you have nothing to do with it.
Sri Lankan Saturday, 18 August 2012 05:32 AM
Umpire Decision !
These pictures are before the game or after the game?
Signal : Red ( after the game ) player : OUT
dumin Wednesday, 15 August 2012 10:33 AM
Indian's are ruining gentleman's game and there life. why always Indian's does this to foreigners? ICC must think about this again...
KJ Wednesday, 15 August 2012 06:02 AM
No comments.. Kapoor.. pls find another..!!
Fazli Wednesday, 15 August 2012 06:16 AM
Hmmm... Nobody is perfect !
loku bijja Wednesday, 15 August 2012 10:47 AM
howzaaaaaaaaaaat umps?
alex Wednesday, 15 August 2012 10:40 AM
varuna do you have anything to do with it. Then why are you commenting.
Little Johnny Wednesday, 15 August 2012 06:01 AM
Card Kudu...
citizen1 Thursday, 16 August 2012 07:10 AM
If he is so innocent, why is he snuggled up to her like a little pussycat? ....and in bed!? Sure Mr. Umpire, we believe you.
Sri Lanka Wednesday, 15 August 2012 10:56 AM
This is his life... and why we bother.... this woman is after money.......
Calistus Jayatilleke Wednesday, 15 August 2012 06:38 AM
Refer to a Third Umpire!
Jiki...jiki Wednesday, 15 August 2012 06:47 AM
Ela... Ela... Ohoma yan
Tone Thursday, 16 August 2012 07:53 AM
Asad Rauf, u PLAYYAA..
geriatrix Wednesday, 15 August 2012 06:55 AM
Ohh boy!!! he is OUT!!!
Nodrogrog Wednesday, 15 August 2012 06:55 AM
Ha, looks like LBW - Love Before Wedding
sayan Wednesday, 15 August 2012 07:14 AM
third umpire decision pending(,,..,.,..////.,./';;;,... MAHENDRA SLPL---=) OUT
cricketer Wednesday, 15 August 2012 11:40 AM
This is a major set up. Just wait and see.
Jesus Wednesday, 15 August 2012 07:09 AM
Hit wicket .....
Alpenrock Wednesday, 15 August 2012 07:13 AM
Paw Kella I don't know what the hell she found in this OLDGUY.
The picture is worth thousand word. Clean LBW.
ashok Wednesday, 15 August 2012 07:47 AM
This is his private life, so please do not interfere, go watch WWF for a change.
Aney Machang Wednesday, 15 August 2012 07:45 AM
This is what is referred to as the "Switch Hit", Asad has used it off the field.
Notharismama Wednesday, 15 August 2012 12:50 PM
Who took the pictures? Let's do Hawk eye!
JC Wednesday, 15 August 2012 08:09 AM
No Ball - Free hit..............
ChamaraJ Wednesday, 15 August 2012 08:21 AM
Bollywood all-out.....Umpire Run-out!!!!!
