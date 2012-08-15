Last Updated : 2021-03-09 06:02:00

Pakistan umpire mired in ‘sex scandal’

15 August 2012

A A A
ICC elite panel umpire Asad Rauf of Pakistan on Tuesday denied he was in a relationship with Bollywood starlet Leena Kapoor or had promised to marry her. Rauf, 56, said Kapoor was an “acquaintance”.

Kapoor complained to police on Monday that Rauf, whom she met in Sri Lanka six months ago and exchanged phone numbers with, had gone back on his promise to marry her.

“I do remember the girl. She was keen to be part of the Bigg Boss TV show and wanted me to put in a word for her,” Rauf told The Indian Express over the phone from Pakistan. “I don’t remember where I met her,” he said. “During our tours and at the IPL parties we meet a number of fans and people in the show business. They request you for pictures and we oblige.”

A picture of Rauf and Kapoor, with the starlet’s arm around the umpire’s neck, appeared in the Mumbai tabloid Mid-Day on Tuesday.

Kapoor insisted Rauf had betrayed him.

“How can he put me in a television show? He is lying. After the shoot of my movie Lender got over in March, I went to a resort in Sri Lanka with friends, where I met him,” she said. “He told me that he would marry me but now he doesn’t even recognise me.”

Rauf had officiated in two Tests between Sri Lanka and England in Colombo and Galle between March 26 and April 7. The former first-class cricketer has been on the elite panel for eight years. He said he was prepared to face an inquiry over Kapoor’s allegation.

“Out of my 10,000 followers on Facebook, 99 per cent are from India,” he said. “If there is any truth in what she is saying, and if she has some concrete evidence, I am ready to come down to India to be questioned.” (The Indian Express)




ICC elite panel umpire Asad Rauf of Pakistan caught in a compromising position with Bollywood starlet Leena Kapoor. Starlet says he had promised to marry her. Rauf, 56, conceded that Kapoor was an "acquaintance" and nothing more.










The Indian Express Pictures



  Comments - 40

  • I Hussein Wednesday, 15 August 2012 08:46 AM

    Oh my my.......lol....He had it. Handling the ball is, OUT.

    64x64

    winind Wednesday, 15 August 2012 08:58 AM

    Feel sad for the girl. This guy has to be rich since he's been a cricketer. I seen 20+ girls going behind very old but rich gentlemen and getting used. Ladies should use their heads a little.

    Tution_Sir Wednesday, 15 August 2012 08:52 AM

    Asad Rauf scored centery (010) for Pakistan against India in Sri Lanka. WoW.

    Fusion Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:25 AM

    mala keliyai

    shan Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:08 AM

    why we are so bothered about this man's private life..............

    Ceylonese Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:10 AM

    How is thaaaaa..ttt?

    kajaan Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:48 AM

    Third umpire shows red light to Asad Rauf

    silva Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:51 AM

    Not only is he a good umpire, he is also a great player !!

    Rosa Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:35 AM

    Rauf has been bowled or no balled..by a maiden!!!

    Nimal Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:41 AM

    She is a trickster. Asad won the ICC award for the best umpire among the elite panel. Please don't tarnish his image. The world of cricket needs him.

    64x64

    Buddhadasa Thursday, 16 August 2012 12:55 PM

    Great and innovative one. Well done. You scored a six!!!!

    saman Wednesday, 15 August 2012 09:58 AM

    Played the hook shot and got caught in the deep!

    64x64

    Varuna Wednesday, 15 August 2012 10:30 AM

    Calistus you always have profane comments here and you try to sound like Shakespeare. Mind your own business. This is Azad Rauf's private life and you have nothing to do with it.

    Sri Lankan Saturday, 18 August 2012 05:32 AM

    Umpire Decision !
    These pictures are before the game or after the game?

    Signal : Red ( after the game ) player : OUT

    dumin Wednesday, 15 August 2012 10:33 AM

    Indian's are ruining gentleman's game and there life. why always Indian's does this to foreigners? ICC must think about this again...

    KJ Wednesday, 15 August 2012 06:02 AM

    No comments.. Kapoor.. pls find another..!!

    Fazli Wednesday, 15 August 2012 06:16 AM

    Hmmm... Nobody is perfect !

    loku bijja Wednesday, 15 August 2012 10:47 AM

    howzaaaaaaaaaaat umps?

    64x64

    alex Wednesday, 15 August 2012 10:40 AM

    varuna do you have anything to do with it. Then why are you commenting.

    Little Johnny Wednesday, 15 August 2012 06:01 AM

    Card Kudu...

    citizen1 Thursday, 16 August 2012 07:10 AM

    If he is so innocent, why is he snuggled up to her like a little pussycat? ....and in bed!? Sure Mr. Umpire, we believe you.

    64x64

    Sri Lanka Wednesday, 15 August 2012 10:56 AM

    This is his life... and why we bother.... this woman is after money.......

    64x64

    GonAliya Thursday, 16 August 2012 12:50 AM

    Umbrella powder (Kude Kudu)

    Calistus Jayatilleke Wednesday, 15 August 2012 06:38 AM

    Refer to a Third Umpire!

    Jiki...jiki Wednesday, 15 August 2012 06:47 AM

    Ela... Ela... Ohoma yan

    64x64

    neinagesuduwa Wednesday, 15 August 2012 06:52 AM

    No dude Card Kude Kudu

    Tone Thursday, 16 August 2012 07:53 AM

    Asad Rauf, u PLAYYAA..

    64x64

    Nodrog Wednesday, 15 August 2012 11:26 AM

    Varuna...are you the match referee?

    geriatrix Wednesday, 15 August 2012 06:55 AM

    Ohh boy!!! he is OUT!!!

    Nodrogrog Wednesday, 15 August 2012 06:55 AM

    Ha, looks like LBW - Love Before Wedding

    sayan Wednesday, 15 August 2012 07:14 AM

    third umpire decision pending(,,..,.,..////.,./';;;,... MAHENDRA SLPL---=) OUT

    cricketer Wednesday, 15 August 2012 11:40 AM

    This is a major set up. Just wait and see.

    Jesus Wednesday, 15 August 2012 07:09 AM

    Hit wicket .....

    Alpenrock Wednesday, 15 August 2012 07:13 AM

    Paw Kella I don't know what the hell she found in this OLDGUY.
    The picture is worth thousand word. Clean LBW.

    ashok Wednesday, 15 August 2012 07:47 AM

    This is his private life, so please do not interfere, go watch WWF for a change.

    64x64

    amkoon Thursday, 16 August 2012 03:05 AM

    Use hot spot to check whether he touched her

    Aney Machang Wednesday, 15 August 2012 07:45 AM

    This is what is referred to as the "Switch Hit", Asad has used it off the field.

    Notharismama Wednesday, 15 August 2012 12:50 PM

    Who took the pictures? Let's do Hawk eye!

    JC Wednesday, 15 August 2012 08:09 AM

    No Ball - Free hit..............

    ChamaraJ Wednesday, 15 August 2012 08:21 AM

    Bollywood all-out.....Umpire Run-out!!!!!

