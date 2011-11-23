Last Updated : 2021-03-08 22:21:00

Bike engine numbers used for Prado jeeps

23 November 2011

Two suspects who had allegedly sold Prado jeeps that had been imported in parts and assembled in Sri Lanka and used engine numbers and chassis numbers of motor bikes, were remanded till November 30, by a Colombo Magistrate today.

The Magistrate remanded the two suspects till November 30. (TFT)

  Comments - 4

  • semasinghe Wednesday, 23 November 2011 11:13 AM

    Where are they from?

    Moda Rata Wesiya Wednesday, 23 November 2011 12:12 PM

    Must not arrest them. Get hold of them and put up a vehicle assembly plant in Sri Lanka.

    Ashan Wednesday, 23 November 2011 12:36 PM

    Yes! Bright idea, brings me to memory of 'catch me if you can'

    ampare son Wednesday, 23 November 2011 01:01 PM

    Give to maximum punishment.we dont want to see again.

