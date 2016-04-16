Stolen weapons found in Laggala

The T56 weapon and five revolvers, which were stolen from the Laggala police station on Thursday morning, have been found from a temple premises in Laggala, this morning, police said.
Police found these weapons near the water tank of the temple and police believed that the suspect had left them behind at the temple premises.
Initial police investigation revealed that the suspect had entered the police station on Thursday morning and taken away these weapons from the police armoury. Three police officers who were on duty at the police station at the time of the incident were interdicted.
Rohan Saturday, 16 April 2016 11:13 AM
aiyoooo aiyooo LTTE LTTE...Mahinda should scream like that now. When there was a finding in Chavakecheri he did that right? Why not now??
ANTON Saturday, 16 April 2016 12:16 PM
ACTUALLY , THE THIEF SHOULD BE GIVEN A VALUABLE REWARD, ......
ANTON Saturday, 16 April 2016 12:17 PM
LAGGALA MINISUNTA DEYYANGEMA PIHITAY......
Sunny Saturday, 16 April 2016 01:01 PM
Required to have surveillance cameras even inside a police station for monitoring purposes. via DM Android App
S B Lokuge Saturday, 16 April 2016 02:04 PM
Is this a part of a plot to eliminate the Rajapaksas for ever?
Dissa Saturday, 16 April 2016 02:20 PM
may be CCTV via DM Android App
safe keeping Saturday, 16 April 2016 02:43 PM
I suppose an episode similar to the Baby Elephant being left in the temple premises !
Leo Saturday, 16 April 2016 03:07 PM
A thief takes the risk of stealing these weapons from the police armory to leave them near the water tank Looks like another stunt by the Sri Lankan Police. via DM Android App
Cheers Saturday, 16 April 2016 03:55 PM
All lies government is trying to convince the public will bullshit as always
