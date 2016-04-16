Stolen weapons found in Laggala

The T56 weapon and five revolvers, which were stolen from the Laggala police station on Thursday morning, have been found from a temple premises in Laggala, this morning, police said.

Police found these weapons near the water tank of the temple and police believed that the suspect had left them behind at the temple premises.

Initial police investigation revealed that the suspect had entered the police station on Thursday morning and taken away these weapons from the police armoury. Three police officers who were on duty at the police station at the time of the incident were interdicted.