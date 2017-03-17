Last Updated : 2020-09-19 15:01:00

Apps Advertising Home Delivery WNL Home Feedback

MENU

Sat, 19 Sep 2020 Today's Paper

Laws to stop inferior goods flooding the market

30 November -0001 12:00 am - 0     - {{hitsCtrl.values.hits}}

A A A

Government is considering the introduction of anti-dumping laws in the future to prevent inferior foreign goods from entering the local market from foreign countries including, China, Taiwan and Singapore, sources said yesterday.

Import of a wide range of inferior quality goods for electronic appliances and vehicles will be covered by these laws. (Yohan Perera)

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.

Reply To:

Name - Reply Comment

RECOMMENDED

dailymirror.lk

Land acquisitions in Hanthana and Knuckles Mountain ranges

dailymirror.lk

Wanathawilluwa forest clearance: Whodunit?

dailymirror.lk

‘I’m scared to see her face’

dailymirror.lk

Kidneys that whisper death

A flute version of Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ was echoing from a distance

dailymirror.lk

Burning Panamanian tanker leaves SL authorities gutted

Weeks after MV Wakashio, a Japanese-owned bulk carrier, ran aground a coral r

dailymirror.lk

New Diamond on Fire

The fire has been contained, now where will the oil go?

dailymirror.lk

ILLEGAL AUSTRALIAN DRUG REHAB

To have received her son’s death certificate on the day she brought him to

Most Viewed in News

1

‘I’m scared to see her face’

2

Gender Equality?

3

Inbound flights to be limited to one a day

4

Delhi Court convicts ex-regional manager Srilankan Airlines

5

Namal & Limini become parents to baby boy

6

Motorcycles, three-wheelers entering Colombo requested to use bus lane

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Sirisena promised Pujith retirement perks if he took responsibility

19 Sep 2020

Karunasena Hettiarachchi says Former CNI failed to fulfill responsibilities

19 Sep 2020

Lane Law: Motorcyclists and three-wheelers to be provided more space

19 Sep 2020

Cannot accept that former Prez. was not informed of threats

19 Sep 2020

MIRROR CRICKET

dailymirror.lk

Carey, Maxwell lift Australia to dramatic win over England

17 Sep 2020 - 0     - 187

dailymirror.lk

Woakes says England players may face pay cuts as cricket feels pinch

16 Sep 2020 - 0     - 88

dailymirror.lk

BCB say ’no’ to 14-day quarantine in Sri Lanka

14 Sep 2020 - 0     - 930

dailymirror.lk

England come back from the dead to level series

14 Sep 2020 - 0     - 302