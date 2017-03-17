Laws to stop inferior goods flooding the market

Government is considering the introduction of anti-dumping laws in the future to prevent inferior foreign goods from entering the local market from foreign countries including, China, Taiwan and Singapore, sources said yesterday.
Import of a wide range of inferior quality goods for electronic appliances and vehicles will be covered by these laws. (Yohan Perera)
