Dayasiri red with rage over green flags

Sports c has left the ceremony held to mark the laying of the foundation stone for the Polgahawela flyover today in protest over the display of only green flags at the venue.

Minister Jayasekara had been invited to attend the ceremony in which Highways and Higher Education Minister Lakshman Kiriella was the Chief Guest. The event was organsied by the new Polgahawela UNP Organiser M. G. Jayaratne.

When inquired, Minister Jayasekara said he refused to take part in the event because of Mr. Jayaratne's bias action.

“Though it was decided to hold the event giving all political parties equal status, the event had been organised as one of the ceremonies of the UNP. My name had not been mentioned in any of the invitations or posters. These actions are detrimental to the sustainability of a unity government,” he said.

Meanwhile, UNP Organiser M. G. Jayaratne denied the allegations amde by the minister and said that there were flags at display at the event in various colours including red, blue and yellow apart from green.

However, the foundation stone for the Spain funded flyover was placed by Minister Lakshman Kiriella, the chief guest of the event. (Pushpakumara Jayaratne)