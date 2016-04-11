Last Updated : 2020-09-19 15:01:00

Apps Advertising Home Delivery WNL Home Feedback

MENU

Sat, 19 Sep 2020 Today's Paper

Dayasiri red with rage over green flags

30 November -0001 12:00 am - 1     - {{hitsCtrl.values.hits}}

A A A

Sports c has left the ceremony held to mark the laying of the foundation stone for the Polgahawela flyover today in protest over the display of only green flags at the venue.

Minister Jayasekara had been invited to attend the ceremony in which Highways and Higher Education Minister Lakshman Kiriella was the Chief Guest. The event was organsied by the new Polgahawela UNP Organiser M. G. Jayaratne.

When inquired, Minister Jayasekara said he refused to take part in the event because of Mr. Jayaratne's bias action.

“Though it was decided to hold the event giving all political parties equal status, the event had been organised as one of the ceremonies of the UNP. My name had not been mentioned in any of the invitations or posters. These actions are detrimental to the sustainability of a unity government,” he said.

Meanwhile, UNP Organiser M. G. Jayaratne denied the allegations amde by the minister and said that there were flags at display at the event in various colours including red, blue and yellow apart from green.

However, the foundation stone for the Spain funded flyover was placed by Minister Lakshman Kiriella, the chief guest of the event. (Pushpakumara Jayaratne)

  Comments - 1

  • Ceylon Wednesday, 28 February 2018 10:37 AM

    This guy last week said if ranil is pm he never be in cabinet.still he is in cabinet without any shame.

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.

Reply To:

Name - Reply Comment

RECOMMENDED

dailymirror.lk

Land acquisitions in Hanthana and Knuckles Mountain ranges

dailymirror.lk

Wanathawilluwa forest clearance: Whodunit?

dailymirror.lk

‘I’m scared to see her face’

dailymirror.lk

Kidneys that whisper death

A flute version of Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ was echoing from a distance

dailymirror.lk

Burning Panamanian tanker leaves SL authorities gutted

Weeks after MV Wakashio, a Japanese-owned bulk carrier, ran aground a coral r

dailymirror.lk

New Diamond on Fire

The fire has been contained, now where will the oil go?

dailymirror.lk

ILLEGAL AUSTRALIAN DRUG REHAB

To have received her son’s death certificate on the day she brought him to

Most Viewed in News

1

Delhi Court convicts ex-regional manager Srilankan Airlines

2

’I have no plan to quit office after two years’: PM

3

Tense situ. at Atalugama during cannabis raid

4

Lane law from tomorrow in four main roads in Colombo

5

Motorcycles, three-wheelers entering Colombo requested to use bus lane

6

Namal & Limini become parents to baby boy

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Sirisena promised Pujith retirement perks if he took responsibility

19 Sep 2020

Karunasena Hettiarachchi says Former CNI failed to fulfill responsibilities

19 Sep 2020

Lane Law: Motorcyclists and three-wheelers to be provided more space

19 Sep 2020

Cannot accept that former Prez. was not informed of threats

19 Sep 2020

MIRROR CRICKET

dailymirror.lk

Carey, Maxwell lift Australia to dramatic win over England

17 Sep 2020 - 0     - 178

dailymirror.lk

Woakes says England players may face pay cuts as cricket feels pinch

16 Sep 2020 - 0     - 84

dailymirror.lk

BCB say ’no’ to 14-day quarantine in Sri Lanka

14 Sep 2020 - 0     - 915

dailymirror.lk

England come back from the dead to level series

14 Sep 2020 - 0     - 300