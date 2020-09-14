

Aries (Mesha):

Marital happiness, a keen perception, a positive outlook, altruistic bent and keenness to tend the sick and help the poor and the destitute are assured due to Sun and exalted Venus in the 12th House. A new position or a rise in career is indicated for those running the Maha Dasa of Saturn. Saturn with Jupiter in the 10th House will bring you a new high position or rise in career if you are running their Dasas. You are advised to exercise prudence in regard to financial and family matters, as Mars and Rahu are in the 2nd house. You must take care not to speak harsh words.