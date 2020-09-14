Last Updated : 2021-03-13 06:00:00

Apps Advertising Home Delivery WNL Home Feedback Games New

MENU

Sat, 13 Mar 2021 Today's Paper

Aries (Mesha)

March 13 Saturday to March 19 Friday

13 March 2021 12:00 am - 0     - {{hitsCtrl.values.hits}}

A A A


Aries (Mesha):
 Marital happiness, a keen perception, a positive outlook, altruistic bent and keenness to tend the sick and help the poor and the destitute are assured due to Sun  and exalted Venus in the 12th House.  A new position or a rise in career is indicated for those running the Maha Dasa of Saturn.  Saturn with Jupiter  in the 10th House will bring you a new high position or rise in career if you are running their Dasas. You are advised to exercise prudence in regard to financial and family matters, as  Mars and Rahu are in the 2nd house. You must take care not to speak harsh words. 

 

See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.

 

  Comments - 0

See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.

 

 

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.

Reply To:

Name - Reply Comment

RECOMMENDED

dailymirror.lk

Sanga defends his name in Sigiriya land dispute

dailymirror.lk

BEYOND THE SCREEN: I felt like I just can’t sing - Adithya Weliwatta

dailymirror.lk

It’s a long way to gender parity - Hirunika

dailymirror.lk

A masculine attack on a Women’s Day protest

Participants at a peaceful march organised by Free Women, a leftist women’s

dailymirror.lk

BEYOND THE SCREEN: “I don’t read comments” - MP Harini Amarasuriya

“I thought the obvious choice was Bimal,” Harini Amarasuriya recalled.

dailymirror.lk

Thalaimannar, Maldives and now Iranaithivu…

After more than 300 days since cremation was made mandatory for the COVID- 19

dailymirror.lk

Mineral sands extraction project in Oluvil: Worrisome future for Sri Lanka’s coastal stretches?

This Island Nation blessed with an abundance of coastal stretches has attract

See Kapruka's top selling online shopping categories such as Toys, Grocery, Flowers, Birthday Cakes, Fruits, Chocolates, Clothing and Electronics. Also see Kapruka's unique online services such as Money Remittence,News, Courier/Delivery, Food Delivery and over 700 top brands. Also get products from Amazon & Ebay via Kapruka Gloabal Shop into Sri Lanka.

 

 

Most Viewed in News

1

Army Chief says no decision to waive off quarantine from April

2

Mandatory quarantine for travellers remains despite jab

3

Epidemiology Unit begins probe on two deaths following vaccination

4

Diplomat asks if he is under surveillance

5

Govt.slams Ahimsa for trying to ’’destroy’’ Sri Lanka

6

Charred body of businessman found inside car at Kohuwala

TODAY'S HEADLINES

Indian High Commissioner offers prayers at Ramsethu bridge

8 hours ago

Advertising of SL national flag as a doormat on Amazon SL reacts strongly

8 hours ago

Sugar scam Will prices remain if Govt re-impose tax ? - Minister Ajith Nivard Cabraal

8 hours ago

Rampant increase in death toll of wild elephants in A’pura area

8 hours ago


MIRROR CRICKET

dailymirror.lk

Spinners lead Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Windies

06 Mar 2021 - 0     - 369

dailymirror.lk

Pollard hits six sixes off hat-trick man Dananjaya in T20 triumph

04 Mar 2021 - 0     - 379

dailymirror.lk

Sri Lanka Cricket ratifies Moody signing

28 Feb 2021 - 0     - 700

dailymirror.lk

Upul Tharanga retires from International cricket

23 Feb 2021 - 0     - 422

dailymirror.lk

dailymirror.lk

Sahil Dias equals Sathasivam’s feat

12 Mar 2021

dailymirror.lk

Watch: Hope’s century helps Windies to victory

11 Mar 2021

dailymirror.lk

Watch: Danushka Gunathilaka given out for obstructing the field

10 Mar 2021

dailymirror.lk

NCC record fourth successive win

09 Mar 2021

More