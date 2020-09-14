

Aquarius (Kumbha):

An increase in income and family happiness are likely due to the Sun with exalted Venus the 2nd House. However, Venus in this House assures you of happiness in the family and material and sensual comforts. You will feel a strong urge to look after the sick, destitute and the less fortunate due to Swakshetra Saturn and Jupiter in the in the 12th House. Avoid transactions related to lands and other properties due to Mars with Rahu in the 4th House. Diseases related to blood and the digestive system, worries and problems related to relatives are likely due to Mars in this House.