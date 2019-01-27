13 Indian trawlers released from SL custody

2019-01-27 08:26:33

Sri Lanka Navy, in coordination with Sri Lanka Coast Guard, released another thirteen Indian fishing trawlers which had been apprehended on several occasions due to trespassing and illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan waters, yesterday.

The Navy said, prior to the releasing process, a group of Indian technicians arrived in Sri Lanka and repaired the Indian trawlers anchored at the jetty of SLNS Elara in Karainagar and the jetty at Kiranchi subunit of SLNS Buwaneka in Nachchikuda.

Accordingly, after the repairs, the released Indian trawlers were handed over to Indian Coast Guard ship “Ameya” by a craft belongs to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off Kankasanturai.