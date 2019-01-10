Suspect arrested with 184.2kg of cannabis worth Rs. 13.8 mn

2019-01-10 09:33:19

A suspect was arrested by Sri Lanka Navy with 184.2kg of Kerala cannabis worth Rs.13.8 million in the beach area of Vankalai this morning.

The Navy said a group of naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command arrested the suspect following a tip off.

The suspect and the stock of cannabis were handed over to the Mannnar Police for further actions. (Darshana Sanjeewa)