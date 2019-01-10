'Indian Summer' restaurant on Horton Place raided

2019-01-10 07:57:03

The Operations Manager of a popular Indian restaurant-Indian Summer- along Horton Place, Colombo 7 was arrested yesterday for maintaining the restaurant in a deplorable manner, violating food and safety regulations, the Colombo Municipality’s Health Department said.

Cinnamon Gardens and Borella area Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Dr. Subash Mendis said expired, spoilt and rotten vegetables, fruits and meat were found abundantly at the restaurant which was operated by an Indian National.

“The hygiene levels in the kitchen were deplorable. We came across spoilt and expired food items including meat and vegetables which were stored unhygienically. The deep freezer was malfunctioning meaning that the meat was spoilt. On top of that, the employees had stored raw meat and cooked items such as bean and chickpeas in the freezer,” he told the Daily Mirror.

He said the kitchen workers had inserted polythene bags full of coals in the stove without even bothering to remove the cover. The stove was used to prepare tandoori chicken.

Dr. Mendis said the personal hygiene of the employees-both Sri Lankan and Indian nationals-were poor as they lacked knowledge of hygiene or food and safety regulations.

The operations manager of the eating outlet was arrested and produced before the Maligakanda Magistrate. A ‘B’ report, was later released. The Magistrate had ordered the restaurant's management to rectify the mistakes by Friday (11). Health Department officials had been ordered to report back to the court on Monday (14) after inspecting the premises.

Dr. Mendis conducted the raid with the assistance of PHIs Vithanage, Subaratne and Food Inspector Wickremaratne under the guidance of Municipal Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ruwan Wijayamuni. (Lahiru Pothmulla)