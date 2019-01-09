Delimitation Review Committee still to present its report: JO

2019-01-09 21:55:52

Joint opposition MP Dinesh Gunawardane said today that the committee appointed to review the report of the delimitation commission had not submitted its report to Parliament even after the lapse of two months.

He told parliament that a five-member committee, headed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to review the delimitation commission report on provincial councils after Parliament rejected the report.

The MP said the committee was expected to submit its report within two months according to the PC Act but it had not been handed over to the President or Parliament as yet.

"It is essential to send the report to the President so that the provincial council elections can be held," he said and asked when the report would be sent to the President.

House Leader Lakshman Kiriella said it was Speaker who should send it and added that they were agreeable to the report.

MP Mahinda Amaraweera said if both government and opposition were agreeable to the report, it should be sent to the President.

Deputy speaker Ananda Kumarasiri said he would inform the Speaker soon after he arrived in the country and do the needful to have it sent soon.

JVP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the government and the JO had rejected the delimitation commission report when it was presented in parliament and added that if they had accepted it, the PC election would have already been held.

Minister Kiriella said all the parties had agreed to hold the PC election under the previous electoral system. (Ajith Siriwardana and Yohan Perera)