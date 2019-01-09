I won't accept PRECIFAC report: MR

2019-01-09 19:44:41

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa said today he did not accept the report of the Presidential Commission to Investigate and Inquire into Serious Acts of Fraud, Corruption and Abuse of Power, State Resources and Privileges (PRECIFAC) because it was presented with political bias.

He said this in parliament in response to a statement made by Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera, who said that the PRECIFAC report had held Mr. Rajapaksa and several others responsible of misappropriating millions of rupees belonging to the ITN.

The opposition leader said those who gave evidence at the inquiry had said it was the ITN which owed him money.

Responding to a question asked about the tense situation at ITN, the minister said those who had come forward to protect the ITN were silent when malpractices occurred in the institution during the previous regime.

He said if Mr. Rajapaksa did not accept the PRECIFAC report, he should tell it to the President who appointed the commission.

"If you do not accept it, tell it to your best friend. This is not our report. We are not involved in preparing it," the minister said.(Ajith Siriwardana and Yohan Perera)