ICC grant 14-day amnesty to report on match fixing approaches to Sri Lankans

2019-01-09 15:31:29

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will, for the first time ever, start a two-week amnesty period for Sri Lankan cricketers and others involved in the game to come clean and tell them what they know about corruption.

The 14 days will begin next week and the ICC expects all those who have been approached by bookies, but failed to report these approaches to anti-corruptions officials, to divulge details.

