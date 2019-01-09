Subscribe

Three new Supreme Court Judges sworn in

2019-01-09 13:31:57
Court of Appeal Judges (President) Preethi Padman Surasena, G.R Amarasekara and S.Thurairajah were sworn in as new Supreme Court Judges before President Maithripala Sirisena today.

Meanwhile, the President’s Media Division said High Court Judge K.P.Fernando was sworn in as a new Judge of the Court of Appeal.

1. Justice Preethi Padman Surasena

2. Justice S.Thurairajah

3. Justice G.R Amarasekara

4. Justice K.P. Fernando

