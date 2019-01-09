Gangster Pappa in custody over five shootouts in Colombo

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) yesterday revealed that a 28-year-old suspect known as Pappa, who was in custody, had been wanted over several recent shooting incidents in the Maligawatte and Grandpass areas.
They said the suspect, Bamunu Arachchige Duminda, who goes under the alias Mohammed Salman Rilvan (Pappa), was arrested with 5.3 grammes of heroin in Maligawatte last week. He was detained for seven days for further questioning after being produced before the Maligawatte Magistrate.
The CCD officers who interrogated the suspect were able to find out that the suspect had been involved at least in five shooting incidents in Colombo and its suburbs.
The suspect was involved in a shooting at Jampettah Street on July 7, 2018, where two individuals were killed and two others were injured.The suspect was a rider of one motorcycle that was used for the shooting.
The police said the suspect was involved in the shooting incident at Maligawatte on August 26 last year as well, where an individual was killed. They said that Pappa was also involved as a rider for two other shooting incidents in Maligawatte on August 30 and September 12 last year and another shooting incident in Grandpass on November 11 the same year.
They said the suspect also had two warrants on him by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.
During the interrogation, the suspect has told the CCD officers that he had buried a hand grenade in a land at Applewatte in Maligawatte. CCD officers had recovered the hidden hand grenade from the location Tuesday evening. (Darshana Sanjeewa)
Darrel Wednesday, 9 January 2019 12:43
Why didn't they take him to shoe exactly where the hang grenade was buried, he may have tried to escape.
Reply : 0 2
Rasheed Wednesday, 9 January 2019 12:52
Surprised that Pappa did not throw the Hand Grenade at the Police.
Reply : 0 1
tuan Wednesday, 9 January 2019 12:54
He survives. Grenade found in a busy area.
Reply : 0 1
Bamunu Wednesday, 9 January 2019 12:54
A Sinhalese person disguised in Muslim name what a thug.
Reply : 0 6
Raj Wednesday, 9 January 2019 13:05
Well, looks like change of procedures now! Usually, you will take the suspect to recover the buried Grenade!
Reply : 0 2
ANTON Wednesday, 9 January 2019 13:16
THESE GANGSTER PAPPAS ARE SAFEGUARDED AND SHELTERED BY PARLIAMENT GREAT GRAND PAPPAS.
Reply : 0 5
BuffaloaCitizen Wednesday, 9 January 2019 13:28
Would your'll dare reveal the Politicians who support him. That is more important information as they are the catalysts for these gangsters survival.
Reply : 0 4
vt Wednesday, 9 January 2019 13:41
How come these type of guys have been roaming aroundcommitting crimes repeatedly ????
Reply : 0 4
