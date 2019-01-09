Gangster Pappa in custody over five shootouts in Colombo

2019-01-09 12:27:25

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) yesterday revealed that a 28-year-old suspect known as Pappa, who was in custody, had been wanted over several recent shooting incidents in the Maligawatte and Grandpass areas.

They said the suspect, Bamunu Arachchige Duminda, who goes under the alias Mohammed Salman Rilvan (Pappa), was arrested with 5.3 grammes of heroin in Maligawatte last week. He was detained for seven days for further questioning after being produced before the Maligawatte Magistrate.

The CCD officers who interrogated the suspect were able to find out that the suspect had been involved at least in five shooting incidents in Colombo and its suburbs.

The suspect was involved in a shooting at Jampettah Street on July 7, 2018, where two individuals were killed and two others were injured.The suspect was a rider of one motorcycle that was used for the shooting.

The police said the suspect was involved in the shooting incident at Maligawatte on August 26 last year as well, where an individual was killed. They said that Pappa was also involved as a rider for two other shooting incidents in Maligawatte on August 30 and September 12 last year and another shooting incident in Grandpass on November 11 the same year.

They said the suspect also had two warrants on him by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

During the interrogation, the suspect has told the CCD officers that he had buried a hand grenade in a land at Applewatte in Maligawatte. CCD officers had recovered the hidden hand grenade from the location Tuesday evening. (Darshana Sanjeewa)