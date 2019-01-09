Two men arrested for attempting to extort Rs.3.5mn

2019-01-09 11:43:21

Two suspects were arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs. 3.5 million as a ransom from a victim in Homagama yesterday, police said.

The arrested suspects were identified as 27-year-old Susith Sepala Kaluarachchi alias 'Rala', a resident of Kaduwela and 31-year-old Ajith Kumarasiri who is a resident of Homagama.

Following a complaint received to the Western Province-South DIG, the two suspects were arrested by the Mirihana Special Crimes Investigation Unit officials from Kaduwela and Homagama respectively.

According to the complaint, the suspects had telephoned the victim and had threatened him by demanding a ransom of Rs.3.5 million.

The suspects were to be produced in the Homagama Magistrate’s Court.(Darshana Sanjeewa)