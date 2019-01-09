Subscribe

Two men arrested for attempting to extort Rs.3.5mn

2019-01-09 11:43:21
0
849

Two suspects were arrested for allegedly attempting to extort Rs. 3.5 million as a ransom from a victim in Homagama yesterday, police said.

The arrested suspects were identified as 27-year-old Susith Sepala Kaluarachchi alias 'Rala', a resident of Kaduwela and 31-year-old Ajith Kumarasiri who is a resident of Homagama.

Following a complaint received to the Western Province-South DIG, the two suspects were arrested by the Mirihana Special Crimes Investigation Unit officials from Kaduwela and Homagama respectively.

According to the complaint, the suspects had telephoned the victim and had threatened him by demanding a ransom of Rs.3.5 million.

The suspects were to be produced in the Homagama Magistrate’s Court.(Darshana Sanjeewa)

  Recommended Articles

Port tariff hike put on hold following ministry secy.’s meeting with

The controversial ...

Temple entry has been a key issue in Kerala’s history

The on-going imbrogl...

Rear feat for Malinda Pushpakumara - claims all 10 second innings wick

Left-arm spinner M...

January 8-120th, 10th & 4th Anniversaries Hectic Task: Can ‘Maithr

January 8, 2019, mar...

10th Death Anniversary of Lasantha Wickrematunge WHAT THEY DID TO MY

I first came to know...

Concept 2019

Fouzul Hameed raises...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty