SL Judiciary has proved it is capable of handling probes

2019-01-09 01:59:00

It is a known fact that there have been war crimes and violation of human rights in Sri Lanka but the local judiciary has proved that it is fully capable of dealing with those, JVP MP Bimal Ratnayake said yesterday.

Speaking in Parliament Mr. Ratnayake said the way Sri Lankan judiciary has acted during the recent political crisis has clearly shown that Sri Lanka does not need international judges to look into war crimes and violation of human rights.

“ It is a known fact that there have been war crimes and violation of human rights both in the Northern and Southern Sri Lanka but the way the Judiciary dealt with the recent political crisis had proved that Sri Lankan Courts are fully capable of handling probes on these,” the MP said.

He said the Sri Lankan government should raise this matter in UN and see that there will be no foreign intervention in Sri Lanka.

Also Mr. Ratnayake questioned the appointment of Dayan Jayatilleke as the Ambassador of Russia. “We in the High Post Committee in Parliament questioned him and advised him not to engage in political campaigns while holding the Ambassador post. However, he openly campaigned and defended the constitutional coup which took place in October 26 last year,” he said in this regard. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)