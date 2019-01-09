SL Judiciary has proved it is capable of handling probes

It is a known fact that there have been war crimes and violation of human rights in Sri Lanka but the local judiciary has proved that it is fully capable of dealing with those, JVP MP Bimal Ratnayake said yesterday.
Speaking in Parliament Mr. Ratnayake said the way Sri Lankan judiciary has acted during the recent political crisis has clearly shown that Sri Lanka does not need international judges to look into war crimes and violation of human rights.
“ It is a known fact that there have been war crimes and violation of human rights both in the Northern and Southern Sri Lanka but the way the Judiciary dealt with the recent political crisis had proved that Sri Lankan Courts are fully capable of handling probes on these,” the MP said.
He said the Sri Lankan government should raise this matter in UN and see that there will be no foreign intervention in Sri Lanka.
Also Mr. Ratnayake questioned the appointment of Dayan Jayatilleke as the Ambassador of Russia. “We in the High Post Committee in Parliament questioned him and advised him not to engage in political campaigns while holding the Ambassador post. However, he openly campaigned and defended the constitutional coup which took place in October 26 last year,” he said in this regard. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)
Mevan Wednesday, 9 January 2019 08:13
No wonder SRI LANKAN judges are working in other countries maintaining high standards.
Reply : 2 2
Jaliya Wednesday, 9 January 2019 08:55
The government is now making every attempt to use JVP (now popular as a neutral party) to wash the dirty laundry. No, the fact is sri lanka judiciary is still corrupt a single or multiple incidents will not be accounted as fair justice. It needs to be proven year after year for a decade before the justice is recognized as fair and unbiased. Nice try though won't work !!
Reply : 1 9
Vvn Wednesday, 9 January 2019 09:00
Ten years have passed by, the Sri Lankan judiciary has not concluded Lasantha's murder case; while every one knows where to point the finger.
Reply : 0 10
