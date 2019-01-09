Arundika tenders apology for sitting on Speaker’s Chair

2019-01-09 03:53:43

UPFA MP Arundika Fernando yesterday tendered an apology for sitting on the Speaker’s Chair on November 16, 2018.

“I would like to express my regrets for sitting on the Speaker’s Chair. However, I had to do it in order to prevent Speaker’s actions” Mr Fernando said speaking in Parliament last evening.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had to walk into the chambers with a large number of policemen who formed a human chain on that day as he could not come in from the main door behind his chair. Pandemonium reigned on that day amidst passing of a no-confidence motion against MP Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was appointed as the Prime Minister on October 26 last year.

UNP MP Mujibur Rahaman who responded to Mr Fernando, later said foreign diplomats must have applauded the MPs thinking that they were animals.” The dignity of all MPs were shattered on that day” the MP said. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)