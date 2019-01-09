Arundika tenders apology for sitting on Speaker’s Chair

UPFA MP Arundika Fernando yesterday tendered an apology for sitting on the Speaker’s Chair on November 16, 2018.
“I would like to express my regrets for sitting on the Speaker’s Chair. However, I had to do it in order to prevent Speaker’s actions” Mr Fernando said speaking in Parliament last evening.
Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had to walk into the chambers with a large number of policemen who formed a human chain on that day as he could not come in from the main door behind his chair. Pandemonium reigned on that day amidst passing of a no-confidence motion against MP Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was appointed as the Prime Minister on October 26 last year.
UNP MP Mujibur Rahaman who responded to Mr Fernando, later said foreign diplomats must have applauded the MPs thinking that they were animals.” The dignity of all MPs were shattered on that day” the MP said. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)
Manel Wednesday, 9 January 2019 08:10
This fellow acted in this manner thinking that govt was theirs. What happened subsequently disclosed how idiotic and power hungry SLPP JOKERS are.
Reply : 0 22
PC Wednesday, 9 January 2019 08:28
This is not an apology. He is just saying that the wrong he did was right. This monkey should never be elected again!
Reply : 0 24
Ravi Wednesday, 9 January 2019 08:31
Sack him
Reply : 0 16
Ajja Wednesday, 9 January 2019 08:32
Another over excited gang member of the 51 day Government...
Reply : 0 16
RP Wednesday, 9 January 2019 08:36
It is easy to behave like a thug and say I express my regrets. All those who caused trouble that day must be punished
Reply : 0 19
nsathees Wednesday, 9 January 2019 08:41
not enough. Too little too late.
Reply : 0 14
Ru Wednesday, 9 January 2019 08:46
That is not an apology but any stretch of the imagination because in the rest of it he actually justifies what he did.
Reply : 0 12
NOT better late than never Wednesday, 9 January 2019 08:47
Apology a bit to late. Sack him
Reply : 0 14
Jaliya Wednesday, 9 January 2019 08:48
UNP MP Mujibur Rahaman who responded to Mr Fernando, later said foreign diplomats must have applauded the MPs thinking that they were animals. No need to think just take a look at their face "Gorilla tribe" comes to mind. (And) that is the reason for the delayed apology.
Reply : 0 17
CITIZEN Wednesday, 9 January 2019 09:06
P CHANG
Reply : 0 9
Shan Wednesday, 9 January 2019 09:14
Apology is a different matter, but this man should be punished with an extreme measure, and voted down if he contest next election.
Reply : 0 3
dulan Wednesday, 9 January 2019 09:19
Ordinary people get punished for trifles these goons just apologize and nothing is done !
Reply : 0 3
K. C. John Wednesday, 9 January 2019 09:19
Resignation would have been the decent option rather than a mere apology - a dubious statement of apology at that!
Reply : 0 6
CITIZEN Wednesday, 9 January 2019 09:19
This idiot should be made to kneel down on the well of the House and chillie powder should be thrown at him. Such men in the House are, indeed, an insult to the dignity of Parliament!
Reply : 0 5
