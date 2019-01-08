Subscribe

Prez asks UPFA MPs to push Govt. to hold PC polls

President Maithripala Sirisena is reported to have asked the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) parliamentary group to pressure the government to hold elections to the provincial councils as early as possible.

Elections to six provincial councils are overdue but there is a legal issue in conducting the elections because of the enactment of a piece of legislation that provides for a change of the current electoral system

The President is reported to have told the UPFA to push the government to take steps to hold these elections, at least under the old system by amending the law. (Kelum Bandara)

