Subscribe

Wimal asks FM about a US naval base in Trinco

2019-01-08 19:41:01
10
1047

Joint opposition MP Wimal Weerawansa today asked Foreign Affairs Minister Tilak Marapana whether the US has been allowed to set up a naval base in Trincomalee.

The minister told Mr. Weerawansa to inquire about it from the Ministry of Defence because it was a matter that came under its purview.

“I am not aware it is not a matter that comes under my ministry,” Mr. Marapana said. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)

 

  Recommended Articles

January 8-120th, 10th & 4th Anniversaries Hectic Task: Can ‘Maithr

January 8, 2019, mar...

10th Death Anniversary of Lasantha Wickrematunge WHAT THEY DID TO MY

I first came to know...

Pilgimage to the peak

The season of climbi...

Temple entry has been a key issue in Kerala’s history

The on-going imbrogl...

Rear feat for Malinda Pushpakumara - claims all 10 second innings wick

Left-arm spinner M...

Concept 2019

Fouzul Hameed raises...

  Comments - 10

  • vithura Tuesday, 8 January 2019 20:31

    This is what happens when people like WW who does not know his left from right into parliament.

    Reply : 2       24

    64x64

    Ruvan Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:14

    Ask your friend My3

    Reply : 0       2

    Dilrukshi Tuesday, 8 January 2019 20:32

    Learn from Okinawa. They are unable to get rid of an unwanted navy.

    Reply : 1       10

    Unchikun Tuesday, 8 January 2019 20:33

    If there is such a move it is welcome. No more messing around with the constitution!

    Reply : 4       16

    VS Tuesday, 8 January 2019 20:36

    Keep selling the country and our future for your political survival.

    Reply : 16       3

    ram Tuesday, 8 January 2019 20:52

    mr.lemonu could have checked with ur president and then PM mahinda.why do u need to bri g this into parliament

    Reply : 0       14

    Manel Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:06

    This is what happens when drummers are sent to parliament.

    Reply : 1       13

    samanjay1@yahoo.com Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:07

    How about new Diplomatic Passport?

    Reply : 0       2

    Amal Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:10

    Wimal, no point asking even the defence guys, ask Ranil. RW does things without telling anyone else.

    Reply : 2       1

    Devalei Kudda Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:17

    For accurate reading and answers, you should ask our astro-codger Sumanadasa.

    Reply : 0       5

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty