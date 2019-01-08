Wimal asks FM about a US naval base in Trinco

2019-01-08 19:41:01

Joint opposition MP Wimal Weerawansa today asked Foreign Affairs Minister Tilak Marapana whether the US has been allowed to set up a naval base in Trincomalee.

The minister told Mr. Weerawansa to inquire about it from the Ministry of Defence because it was a matter that came under its purview.

“I am not aware it is not a matter that comes under my ministry,” Mr. Marapana said. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)