Wimal asks FM about a US naval base in Trinco

Joint opposition MP Wimal Weerawansa today asked Foreign Affairs Minister Tilak Marapana whether the US has been allowed to set up a naval base in Trincomalee.
The minister told Mr. Weerawansa to inquire about it from the Ministry of Defence because it was a matter that came under its purview.
“I am not aware it is not a matter that comes under my ministry,” Mr. Marapana said. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)
vithura Tuesday, 8 January 2019 20:31
This is what happens when people like WW who does not know his left from right into parliament.
Reply :
Dilrukshi Tuesday, 8 January 2019 20:32
Learn from Okinawa. They are unable to get rid of an unwanted navy.
Reply :
Unchikun Tuesday, 8 January 2019 20:33
If there is such a move it is welcome. No more messing around with the constitution!
Reply :
VS Tuesday, 8 January 2019 20:36
Keep selling the country and our future for your political survival.
Reply :
ram Tuesday, 8 January 2019 20:52
mr.lemonu could have checked with ur president and then PM mahinda.why do u need to bri g this into parliament
Reply :
Manel Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:06
This is what happens when drummers are sent to parliament.
Reply :
samanjay1@yahoo.com Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:07
How about new Diplomatic Passport?
Reply :
Amal Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:10
Wimal, no point asking even the defence guys, ask Ranil. RW does things without telling anyone else.
Reply :
Devalei Kudda Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:17
For accurate reading and answers, you should ask our astro-codger Sumanadasa.
Reply :
