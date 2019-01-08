Paper qualifications not everything when choosing diplomats: Ajith. P Perera

2019-01-08 17:48:22

There should be a shift in the process of selecting suitable persons for the diplomatic service, Non Cabinet Minister Ajith. P Perera told Parliament today.

Mr. Perera said 90 per cent of the marks given during an interview while selecting suitable persons for diplomatic posts is concentrated on their educational qualifications. This focus on paper qualifications alone tends to neglect other important aspects such as the personality of a person and their language skills. “If one looks at a person’s skill set other than their education qualifications, then a number of talented, young people could be appointed to diplomatic posts,” he said.

He was of the view that while the building in which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is housed badly needs a makeover, the original, rustic charm of the building should not be compromised in this endevour. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)