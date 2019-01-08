Paper qualifications not everything when choosing diplomats: Ajith. P Perera

There should be a shift in the process of selecting suitable persons for the diplomatic service, Non Cabinet Minister Ajith. P Perera told Parliament today.
Mr. Perera said 90 per cent of the marks given during an interview while selecting suitable persons for diplomatic posts is concentrated on their educational qualifications. This focus on paper qualifications alone tends to neglect other important aspects such as the personality of a person and their language skills. “If one looks at a person’s skill set other than their education qualifications, then a number of talented, young people could be appointed to diplomatic posts,” he said.
He was of the view that while the building in which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is housed badly needs a makeover, the original, rustic charm of the building should not be compromised in this endevour. (Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)
In our country you need connections and to be a crook.
Cyril Wimalasena Tuesday, 8 January 2019 19:11
MR. MINISTER, FOREIGN SERIVICE IS NOT A FOR LOST CANDIDATES AND PARTY FRIENDS AND RELATIONS DPL SERVICE ONLY FOR HIGH QUALIFY SLAS FOREIGN SERVICES ONLY I CAN JUST IMAGIN MANY OF OUR DPLS IN EU AND USA OK?
Upul Tuesday, 8 January 2019 19:20
Hmm... It looks like he is much more interested in spending money for his comforts than the public matters. This is based on his statement "which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is housed badly needs a makeover". Looks as if he is a follower of the Mayor of CMC.
Saradiel Tuesday, 8 January 2019 19:39
Agree to some extent. However, there should be a minimum qualification to any post. Just look at what has happened to the parliament where no minimum qualification is required.
Nimal Tuesday, 8 January 2019 19:52
Back scratching also!!
Goraka Tuesday, 8 January 2019 19:58
He is right - we don't need O/L to be a politician. Every dumb with a big mouth can be one.
Manel Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:17
We should have people like Jayantha Dhanapala in foreign service and not rogues like Udayanga Weeratunga and other relatives of King's and Queens.
dickie bird Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:18
saradiel /Goraka…. You have no idea the meaning of Universal Franchise. Two suitable candidates to be diplomuts.
elmi Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:41
Agreed but more importantly you should specifically mention that unqualified monkeys but with political connection should not even be interviewed.
