Don't complain to us about lost mobile phones: TRC

2019-01-08 21:31:03

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) today requested the public not to contact it directly when a phone was lost or stolen.

Deputy Director Compliance Menaka Pathirana said the TRC would not directly investigate any cases of lost or stolen mobile phones and would not record any complaints either.

“The TRC is unable to carry out any investigations into such complaints,” she said. “People should make their complaints directly to police stations in the area or log on to the website www.ineed.police.lk."

Ms. Pathirana said the TRC, however, would provide necessary details during the police investigations and that the Police Department had been informed about it.

She said if anyone who has lost his/her phone should instantly lodge a complaint via the new website launched on the instructions of IGP Pujith Jayasundere.

The IGP said the complaint would be forwarded to the relevant Police stations, Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) and respective mobile companies. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)