28 parties to ally with SLPP: Lakshman Yapa

UPFA MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena said today 28 political parties have held discussions with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) on forming a broader alliance.
He told a news conference that their objective was to reduce the powers of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
"As a start, the SLFPers of the Moratuwa Municipal Council joined the SLPP which controls the Council. We request all progressive parties at SLPP-led councils to join the ruling party in order to defeat the programme of this government," the MP said.
He said Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, who lobbied for a new electoral system soon after the 19th Amendment was passed, had now forgotten about it and instead was focusing on abolishing the executive presidency.
The MP said the 19th Amendment was passed in a hurry with the hope of bringing in the 20th Amendment to the Constitution on establishing a new electoral system.
“The parties which are unable to elect a president are trying to strengthen the post of prime minister and abolish the executive presidency,” he said. (Lahiru Pothmulla)
Video by Buddhi
Geeks Tuesday, 8 January 2019 17:52
These guys objective is only Ranil and to grab power. They don’t see the consequences to the country due to all these political instability in the country
Reply : 5 38
thilak Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:04
this man now pure SLPP, earlier pure SLFP,When Persigent Premadasa's period ironically UNP, now time for the voters to expell from political seen
Reply : 1 3
TONY Tuesday, 8 January 2019 17:54
AM SURE A BIG PARTY LIKE SLFP WILL JOIN PUP PARTY LIKE THE SLPP. OTHER PUB PARTIES CAN JOIN THEM IF THEY WANT TO
Reply : 5 21
Malaka Tuesday, 8 January 2019 17:58
That means we better not to vote for the party candidate, it would be a soup when you want to fulfill everyones reqest..
Reply : 1 22
Chux Tuesday, 8 January 2019 18:16
Parties like pivithru Hela urumaya who has only two to three members
Reply : 3 19
Mandy Tuesday, 8 January 2019 19:58
Some of the 28 parties are One man Shows while others are half man shows. Its not numbers but quality that is importaant.
Reply : 0 5
Saradiel Tuesday, 8 January 2019 19:45
At least 20 of these parties wouldn't have even 5000 members island wide. Think there should be some method to find out how many members in these parties and a minimum number before registering them. Else will only be a pain to everyone
Reply : 0 5
Nimal Tuesday, 8 January 2019 19:54
So what? What are we going to achieve out of that "peramuna"? Simply nothing. We are now thoroughly fed up of your alliances.
Reply : 0 4
abc Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:09
All Night Party
Reply : 0 1
Megan Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:23
This fellow lost the Hakmana seat during last election and came to parliament through back door thanks to MY3. He will undergo the same fate if he contests under pohottuwa.
Reply : 0 1
