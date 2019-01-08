AITP wants No-Faith Motion against Malik

2019-01-08 09:32:52

The Association of Information Technology Professionals (AITP) yesterday called for a No Confidence Motion to be moved against Development Strategies and International Trade Minister Malik Samarawickrama in Parliament saying that the procedure he followed in signing the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Singapore was flawed.

AITP Secretary Lasantha Wickramasinghe told a news conference yesterday the FTA had been signed without proper Cabinet Approval.

He said it had been signed regardless of the recommendations made by the Central Bank as well.

“There is no feasibility study done in this regard. We urge those concerned to move a No Confidence Motion against him because Minister Samarawickrama is directly responsible for the flawed procedure,” he said

He charged that the recommendations by the Attorney General had also been cast aside in proceeding with the FTA.

“An Independent Commission has found that Minister Samarawickrama had violated the procedure. All the parties should get together and move a No Confidence Motion against him,” he said.