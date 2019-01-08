Speaker accepts MR as opposition leader

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had accepted the appointment of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa as the opposition leader of parliament, Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri informed parliament today.
Shungindiyaa Tuesday, 8 January 2019 14:32
This is bad for reconciliation.The position is Sampanthan’s.Sampanthan must stay put - like the PM- go to Courts.
Reply : 1 1
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.