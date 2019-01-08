Subscribe

Speaker accepts MR as opposition leader

2019-01-08 14:04:28
1
434

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had accepted the appointment of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa as the opposition leader of parliament, Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri informed parliament today.

  Comments - 1

  • Shungindiyaa Tuesday, 8 January 2019 14:32

    This is bad for reconciliation.The position is Sampanthan’s.Sampanthan must stay put - like the PM- go to Courts.

