New Zealand beat SL in 3rd ODI to sweep series

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 115 runs to complete a series whitewash in the third one-day international in Nelson on Tuesday.
Chasing a mammoth target of 365, the tourists were all out for 249 in the 42nd over, with Thisara Perera the best of the visitors' batsmen on 80.
Ross Taylor top-scored for the New Zealanders with 137, and Henry Nicholls was unbeaten on 124 off just 80 balls after the Black Caps lost the toss and were sent in to bat.(AFP)
Kiwi Tuesday, 8 January 2019 11:38
Sri Lankans play dumb cricket..Does not know to manage a run chase. Change the captaincy to Dickwella and try..Malinga lacks match awareness. Short of cricketing knowledge to set a a field.
