Subscribe

President declares open new Laggala Green Town

2019-01-08 11:03:42
0
1761

President Maithripala Sirisena declared open the new Laggala Green Town this morning.

Laggala green town was built at a cost of Rs.4,500 million with most modern facilities for the people who were displaced due to the Moragahakanda-Kalu Ganga Multi-Purpose Development Project.

This town has been designed in compliance with the new urban development concepts to suit the future needs of the people.

  Recommended Articles

Rear feat for Malinda Pushpakumara - claims all 10 second innings wick

Left-arm spinner M...

Arjun Aloysius, Kasun Palisena released on bail

Perpetual Treasuries...

Automating loan recoveries: A top priority for banks

Many argue that pe...

Maithri, Mahinda, Ranil: Three Aces or Three Jokers?

Jawaharlal Nehru w...

SL misses out direct entry for T20 World Cup Super 12s

World T20 2014 champ...

Concept 2019

Fouzul Hameed raises...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty