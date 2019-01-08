President declares open new Laggala Green Town

2019-01-08 11:03:42

President Maithripala Sirisena declared open the new Laggala Green Town this morning.

Laggala green town was built at a cost of Rs.4,500 million with most modern facilities for the people who were displaced due to the Moragahakanda-Kalu Ganga Multi-Purpose Development Project.

This town has been designed in compliance with the new urban development concepts to suit the future needs of the people.