Govt. should be pushed for a poll this year: President

The President yesterday told a United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA) parliamentary group meeting that this government should be forced continuously within and outside parliament to hold an election this year.
He said this would pave the way to establish a UPFA government in this year. This meeting was held under the patronage of the President in the Parliamentary complex yesterday.
He also said he was monitoring the incident that took place at the ITN premises and he was holding a special inquiry over the deployment of anti-riot squad at this premises. He also said there were reports of political vengeance in some government institutions as complained by some Parliamentarians.SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera meanwhile said that nominating the presidential candidate was a right of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and not anybody else. (Nalaka Sanjeewa Dahanayaka)
Sri Lankan Tuesday, 8 January 2019 09:25
As per constitution, the Presidential Election should be held first !!!
Reply : 4 113
Dayan Tuesday, 8 January 2019 09:32
Nothing to push. Presidential election has to be held.
Reply : 4 102
Arthur Tuesday, 8 January 2019 14:26
President should be pushed to resign.
Reply : 3 47
rakesh Tuesday, 8 January 2019 16:23
looks like our presi is preparing to take one more aathal by dissolving parliment again.
Reply : 1 17
Lokka Tuesday, 8 January 2019 16:44
This guy needs to be taught a lesson for violating the constitution. We are tired of his cheep tactics !!!
Reply : 1 20
Ghan Tuesday, 8 January 2019 17:41
Why spend people’s money every 2or 3 years on election just some thieves to grab power and money. Please first announce the presidential election as it due by this year and you Sirisena does not have any more rights to stay as president.
Reply : 0 18
R Tuesday, 8 January 2019 17:49
Under the present circumstances, the President should call for the elections. That will be a good decision for the people and the economy of the country.
Reply : 10 4
Don Tuesday, 8 January 2019 19:24
At the moment president must be replaced, at a presidential election to give a democracy a chance.
Reply : 0 15
Nimal Tuesday, 8 January 2019 19:56
What is what you promised people in January 2015 Mr. President?
Reply : 0 9
Samson Tuesday, 8 January 2019 20:59
Yes push as far as possible to have the presidential along with the general.
Reply : 0 3
John K Tuesday, 8 January 2019 21:26
I think this shameless fellow should be pushed with whatever means to resign. And should be reappointed as a Gamarala.
Reply : 0 1
