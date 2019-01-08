Govt. should be pushed for a poll this year: President

2019-01-08 05:42:56

The President yesterday told a United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA) parliamentary group meeting that this government should be forced continuously within and outside parliament to hold an election this year.

He said this would pave the way to establish a UPFA government in this year. This meeting was held under the patronage of the President in the Parliamentary complex yesterday.

He also said he was monitoring the incident that took place at the ITN premises and he was holding a special inquiry over the deployment of anti-riot squad at this premises. He also said there were reports of political vengeance in some government institutions as complained by some Parliamentarians.SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera meanwhile said that nominating the presidential candidate was a right of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and not anybody else. (Nalaka Sanjeewa Dahanayaka)