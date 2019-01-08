Subscribe

Don't discriminate students of local and int'l schools: Akila

2019-01-08 01:31:22
There will be no discrimination when students want to sit for examinations to pursue education under the free education system provided by the Ministry of Education.  

The candidates have to fulfill basic criteria to face the any competitive public examination, Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said yesterday. 

While condemning the statement made by MP Bandula Gunawardena over a student of an International school who came first in Arts stream at the recently concluded Advanced Level (A/L) examination, the Minister advised that the performance of students should not be evaluated according to the school.

Weather its public or international, if we try to discriminate them, it would be a violation of basic human rights. He said MP Gunawardena had again criticised the G.C.E A/L results released recently. "I was trying my level best not to make any comments against MP Gunawardena as he was the former Education Minister. But his continuous comment had prompted me to reject his allegations," Minister Kariyawasam said in a media briefing at the Ministry. "Anyone can sit for the Advanced Level examination after passing the O/L examination or as a private candidate as a prerequisite qualification to enter the university” he said. 

A number of opportunities had been given for everyone in the country through our free education system, the Minister said. “Everyone can apply for exams and reach their goals through their abilities. That is what we should assure as the responsible ministry. 

The students of the international and local schools are all Sri Lankans and should not be discriminated in any way,” Minster Kariyawasam added. (Chaturanga Samarawickrama)

