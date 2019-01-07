Shantha Bandara appointed as MP from today

SLFP Youth League Head Shantha Bandara has been appointed as a Member of Parliament under Article 99A of the Constitution from today, filling the vacancy created by UPFA MP M. L. A. M. Hizbullah who resigned from Parliament after being appointed as the Eastern Province Governor.
The announcement was made in an extraordinary gazette notification this evening.
The gazette notification read:
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.