Only MR can decide on presidential candidate: GL

2019-01-07 21:35:06

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) reiterated today that it was only opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa who could decide on the next presidential candidate and that he could not be deprived of such a right by anyone.

SLPP Chairman Prof. G.L. Peiris told a news conference that his party was ready for a broad political alliance with others against the United National Party (UNP).

He made these comments a day after newly-appointed General-Secretary to the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), Dayasiri Jayasekara said President Maithripala Sirisena would be the next presidential candidate.

The SLPP Chairman said his party won more than 70 per cent of electoral wards at the last local government elections. “Our lotus bud symbol represents victory. Any alliance could be stitched without compromising this symbol and identity,” he said.

Striking a note of criticism against the ruling party, he said it was a minority government without support either from Parliament or the general masses. Therefore, the government tended to act in a clandestine fashion, he said. (Kelum Bandara)