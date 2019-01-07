Man shot dead by two gunmen in Mulleriyawa

A 22-year-old man was killed when two unidentified two gunmen opened fire at him at Angoda junction in Mulleriyawa this evening.
Police said the gunmen who had arrived in a motorcycle to commit the crime and fled the area.
The victim, Vishwa Warunaka, a resident of Mulleriyawa was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital and succumbed to his injuries.
Mulleriyawa Police are investigating the crime.
