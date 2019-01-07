No final decision on gas, milk powder price hikes: Ministry

2019-01-07 20:31:25

The Industry and Commerce Ministry said today that it had not taken a final decision on the increase of prices of gas and milk powder.

Secretary to the Ministry Ranjit Ashoka said the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) was currently analysing the prices of gas and milk powder in the world market.

“Gas suppliers always request to increase prices owing to the depreciation of the Rupee value against the US Dollar, but we cannot meet their demands on every occasion,” he said at a media briefing.

He said if a revision in gas and milk powders prices was needed, it would be made based on current international market prices and compared to the change of Rupee. “It is important that we discuss the matter with the Finance Ministry,” he said.

When asked if there would be a gas price increase, he did not rule out that there would not be so but said the ministry had not yet taken a final decision. (Darshana Sanjeewa)