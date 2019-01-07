Committee appointed on restructuring SriLankan

2019-01-07 16:25:29

A committee headed by Sate Minister Eran Wickramaratna was appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena today to look into the restructuring of SriLankan Airlines.

The committee included Professor D.B.P.H. Disa Bandara, Dr.Harsha De Silva, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Dr. Dharmaratne Herath, V. Kanagasabapathy, L.I.S.Jayaratne, Viraj Dayaratne, Mahen Gopallawa, Wasantha Kumarasiri, Ajith Amarasekara and Thisuri Wanniarachchi.

The Committee had been mandated to submit recommendations to the President within two weeks, after collecting proposals and information.

Earlier, President Sirisena said he would appoint a committee so that all stakeholders would get an opportunity to submit their proposals and views in relation to the development of SriLankan Airlines.