Committee appointed on restructuring SriLankan

A committee headed by Sate Minister Eran Wickramaratna was appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena today to look into the restructuring of SriLankan Airlines.
The committee included Professor D.B.P.H. Disa Bandara, Dr.Harsha De Silva, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Dr. Dharmaratne Herath, V. Kanagasabapathy, L.I.S.Jayaratne, Viraj Dayaratne, Mahen Gopallawa, Wasantha Kumarasiri, Ajith Amarasekara and Thisuri Wanniarachchi.
The Committee had been mandated to submit recommendations to the President within two weeks, after collecting proposals and information.
Earlier, President Sirisena said he would appoint a committee so that all stakeholders would get an opportunity to submit their proposals and views in relation to the development of SriLankan Airlines.
lakmal Monday, 7 January 2019 16:36
Nothing constructive will come out of this. Eventually, ordinary masses will pay taxes to maintain this loss making entity.
Reply : 0 4
ram Monday, 7 January 2019 17:07
What happened to bond scam sinhala/tamil translation report to public. no point in wasting public money in appointing this type of commissions.
Reply : 3 0
ram Monday, 7 January 2019 17:09
Is this committee to focus only on "cadju" served to president.
Reply : 0 5
Dhaya Monday, 7 January 2019 17:39
And then submit the report to foreign consultants for advise?
Reply : 0 6
ANTON Monday, 7 January 2019 18:01
COMMITTEE IS A GROUP OF PEOPLE JUST WASTING TIME BY TALKING RUBBISH.
Reply : 0 5
Premalal Monday, 7 January 2019 18:01
Sri Lankan must be the most restrucured entity in the world. Still not got it right.
Reply : 0 4
ANTON Monday, 7 January 2019 18:04
IF WOMEN WERE SELECTED FOR A COMMITTEE, THEY WOULD TAKE AT LEAST 24 HOURS TO FINISH ONE SESSION WITHOUT MAKING ANY FAVORABLE CONCLUSION
Reply : 5 1
Upul Monday, 7 January 2019 18:30
Committee's are appointed for every damn thing and that is the end. If you appoint a committee, then you should follow its recommendations to have a meaningful outcome..
Reply : 0 4
vithura Monday, 7 January 2019 19:41
Eleven of them, what a joke, is this a committee or football team.
Reply : 0 6
Kingsley Wijesinhe Monday, 7 January 2019 19:45
Does any member of this committee have experience in the aviation industry? I presume that is not the case. International aviation is one of the most competitive industries in the world, and amateurs cannot be expected to come up with anything constructive.
Reply : 0 5
