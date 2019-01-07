Cabinet approves to incorporate ‘law’ as subject to curriculum

2019-01-07 15:52:38

A Cabinet paper presented by Justice Minister Thalatha Atukorala seeking approval to include ‘law’ as a subject to the school curriculum, had been approved today.

Speaking on the achievement, the Minister said providing law education to the children from an early age was vital.

“This is a victory of the present government. Being educated about basic laws and aspects such as the Constitution since at an early stage helps students in facing day to day legal issues in a better way. Knowing laws and having an understanding about the Penal Code will also help in reducing crimes,” she said.

She said people tend to commit crimes due to lack of understanding about repercussions of these crimes.

The incorporation of the law subject to the curriculum would be done with the guidance of Education Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.