Three more governors appointed

2019-01-07 14:45:43
1
1200

Three new governors were appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena today for Sabaragamuwa, Northern and Uva provinces.

Senior lecturer Dhamma Dissanayake was sworn in as the Governor for the Sabaragamuwa Province, CaFFE Executive Director Keerthi Tennakoon for the Uva Province and Suren Ragawan for the Northern Province.

 

  Comments - 1

  • Sunil Monday, 7 January 2019 15:24

    Thank God that the arrogant lady is not included.

    Reply : 0       4

