Tense situation at ITN premises

A tense situation was reported at the state-owned Independent Television Network (ITN) premises this morning during a protest carried out by its employees against the management.
Police said the anti-riot squad and police teams have been deployed at the scene.
A member of the 'collective to protect ITN’ Sujith Vidanapathirana said about 400 employees had been engaged in the protest campaign urging the authorities not to make political appointments leading to inefficiency and the collapse of the institute.
Monday, 7 January 2019 13:32
xxx Monday, 7 January 2019 13:32
Where were they when the 51 day rouge government appointed their cronies.? Sack them all.
Reply : 14 46
Akila Monday, 7 January 2019 13:34
Wonder how many of these protesters are also employed there thanks to some ministers
Reply : 4 32
Ronnie Bugger Monday, 7 January 2019 13:58
Probably these inefficient political appointments must be to 'butterfly's. Over to you Minister Finance and Mass Media.
Reply : 6 20
Dhammika Monday, 7 January 2019 14:01
Did these protesters do the same during MRs time ! . At least now they have the rite to protest DEMOCRATICALY .
Reply : 11 27
Ruwan Monday, 7 January 2019 14:57
Wind it up
Wind it up
Reply : 2 5
