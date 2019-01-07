Tense situation at ITN premises

2019-01-07 13:15:36

A tense situation was reported at the state-owned Independent Television Network (ITN) premises this morning during a protest carried out by its employees against the management.

Police said the anti-riot squad and police teams have been deployed at the scene.

A member of the 'collective to protect ITN’ Sujith Vidanapathirana said about 400 employees had been engaged in the protest campaign urging the authorities not to make political appointments leading to inefficiency and the collapse of the institute.