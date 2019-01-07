CMC councillor arrested over CPC shooting

2019-01-07 11:04:15

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Colombo Municipal Councillor Kulathissa Deeganage was arrested yesterday by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in connection with the unruly behavior at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) premises in Dematagoda on October 28.

Police said the Councillor would be produced in Hulfsdrop Magistrate’s Court today.

A tense situation arose when a group of protesters obstructed former Petroleum Resources Development Minister Arjuna Ranatunga from arriving at the CPC and a CPC worker (34) was killed and two others injured following a shooting incident.

An MSD officer was later arrested and remanded in connection with the shooting.(Darshana Sanjeewa)