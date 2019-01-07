Subscribe

CMC councillor arrested over CPC shooting

2019-01-07 11:04:15
5
2967

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Colombo Municipal Councillor Kulathissa Deeganage was arrested yesterday by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in connection with the unruly behavior at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) premises in Dematagoda on October 28.

Police said the Councillor would be produced in Hulfsdrop Magistrate’s Court today.
A tense situation arose when a group of protesters obstructed former Petroleum Resources Development Minister Arjuna Ranatunga from arriving at the CPC and a CPC worker (34) was killed and two others injured following a shooting incident.

An MSD officer was later arrested and remanded in connection with the shooting.(Darshana Sanjeewa)

  Comments - 5

  • Rasheed Monday, 7 January 2019 11:18

    Now Sri Lanka is ruled by thugs and underworld.

    Reply : 21       20

    Mandy Monday, 7 January 2019 11:27

    Good that the real culprit apprehended. So justice prevails in Sri Lanka.

    Reply : 0       58

    64x64

    Triple X Monday, 7 January 2019 12:46

    Wait, wait, don’t rush.

    Reply : 5       5

    cineha Monday, 7 January 2019 12:33

    The CCTV footage broadcast over the media was very clear as to what happened.....simply can't understand why the MSD person is still remanded and why it took so long to arrest those who assulted the MSD personal......

    Reply : 0       30

    xxx Monday, 7 January 2019 12:51

    Arrest Thilanga S who is behind the SLPP thug Geeganage.

    Reply : 0       26

