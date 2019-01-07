Traffic congestion at Ward Place

Traffic congestion was reported at Ward Place, Colombo as a result of a protest carried out by a group of Rajarata university students outside the University Grant Commission today, Police said.
ANTON Monday, 7 January 2019 11:06
WAIT UNTIL PREZ FINISH READING THRIPITAKAYA.
Reply : 1 7
samson Monday, 7 January 2019 11:21
If uni students attend to their duties there is no need to close universities and carry protests. The problem is that these goons don't understand the value of the free education provided by the tax payers.
Reply : 0 7
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.