Traffic congestion at Ward Place

2019-01-07 10:40:13
2
1168

Traffic congestion was reported at Ward Place, Colombo as a result of a protest carried out by a group of Rajarata university students outside the University Grant Commission today, Police said.

  Comments - 2

  • ANTON Monday, 7 January 2019 11:06

    WAIT UNTIL PREZ FINISH READING THRIPITAKAYA.

    Reply : 1       7

    samson Monday, 7 January 2019 11:21

    If uni students attend to their duties there is no need to close universities and carry protests. The problem is that these goons don't understand the value of the free education provided by the tax payers.

    Reply : 0       7

