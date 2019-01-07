PM instructs Cabinet to abide with circular by Prez

2019-01-07 09:04:34

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had asked Cabinet Ministers to abide with the circular that was issued by President Maithripala Sirisena with regard to the appointment of heads of government and semi-government institutions, sources from Prime Minister’s office said yesterday.

The Prime Minister had said the ministers should follow the circular issued by the President as it was a good concept to follow when appointing heads of such institutions.

He gave this directive during a meeting held at Temple Trees yesterday morning, according to the source.

The President, in a circular, proposed to set up a committee comprising two members which will represent him, two who would represent the Prime Minister and one to represent the ministry of finance.(Yohan Perera)