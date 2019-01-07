PM instructs Cabinet to abide with circular by Prez

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had asked Cabinet Ministers to abide with the circular that was issued by President Maithripala Sirisena with regard to the appointment of heads of government and semi-government institutions, sources from Prime Minister’s office said yesterday.
The Prime Minister had said the ministers should follow the circular issued by the President as it was a good concept to follow when appointing heads of such institutions.
He gave this directive during a meeting held at Temple Trees yesterday morning, according to the source.
The President, in a circular, proposed to set up a committee comprising two members which will represent him, two who would represent the Prime Minister and one to represent the ministry of finance.(Yohan Perera)
Harini Monday, 7 January 2019 09:21
Wag the dog play.
Reply : 2 11
Jessica Monday, 7 January 2019 09:33
Good advice. For once prez has taken a good decision.
Reply : 2 25
Waco Monday, 7 January 2019 09:51
To give instructions is a Joke.
Reply : 2 12
Triple X Monday, 7 January 2019 10:35
If this circular was made during Raja’s regime NOT EVEN ONE in family circle may have got big jobs .
Reply : 4 17
Cindy Monday, 7 January 2019 10:45
Agree Jessica , lets hope / pray that the president will appoints the most deserving and qualified professionals as heads , and not from his extended family or party !! We back square one if that happens !
Reply : 1 14
Arthur Monday, 7 January 2019 10:51
The same criteria regarding qualifications as well as demonstrated honesty and integrity should be applicable for all starting from President downwards.
Reply : 1 14
Gamarala@gmail.com Monday, 7 January 2019 10:54
Why not follow Prez’s instructions and go home let the true leader of the country bring peace and prosperity
Reply : 15 9
munsir Monday, 7 January 2019 10:59
50:50 Blame.
Reply : 1 6
Leo Monday, 7 January 2019 11:40
Did Sirisena practised what he preaches when he appointed the latest set of Provincial Governers?
Reply : 2 13
Rasheed Monday, 7 January 2019 14:07
Then, what about the appointment of his brother to SLT?
Reply : 1 6
Unchikun Monday, 7 January 2019 15:36
For Ranil it is power at all cost after getting the axe once. For Ranil all is fine now and no constitution was violated. Never again vote for a party let be such a man.
Reply : 0 2
