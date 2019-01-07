UNP led alliance to be broadened

2019-01-07 08:56:26

The proposed UNP-led political alliance, the ‘Democratic National Front’ is to accommodate civil society organisations that primarily stood for the political change in 2015, it is learnt.

The UNP has teamed up with political parties such as the Jathika Hela Urumaya, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) and the Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) to stitch this alliance.

A political source told the Daily Mirror the new front would ensure a role for civil society organisations and small political parties such as Nawa Samasamaja Party (NSSP). The source said the leaders of the new alliance would meet with the representatives of civil society organisations today.

“We will see how these organisations can play a role in the new front,” the source said. The front will have a collegial leadership of ten members. Its chairmanship will be offered to the UNP as the leading party. It has chosen the diamond as the symbol. However, a section of the UNP is not in favour of such a front.

The UNP backbenchers have already spoken against the move to form such an alliance at the compromise of their party identity.(Kelum Bandara)