UNP led alliance to be broadened

The proposed UNP-led political alliance, the ‘Democratic National Front’ is to accommodate civil society organisations that primarily stood for the political change in 2015, it is learnt.
The UNP has teamed up with political parties such as the Jathika Hela Urumaya, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) and the Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) to stitch this alliance.
A political source told the Daily Mirror the new front would ensure a role for civil society organisations and small political parties such as Nawa Samasamaja Party (NSSP). The source said the leaders of the new alliance would meet with the representatives of civil society organisations today.
“We will see how these organisations can play a role in the new front,” the source said. The front will have a collegial leadership of ten members. Its chairmanship will be offered to the UNP as the leading party. It has chosen the diamond as the symbol. However, a section of the UNP is not in favour of such a front.
The UNP backbenchers have already spoken against the move to form such an alliance at the compromise of their party identity.(Kelum Bandara)
mnsmart Monday, 7 January 2019 09:24
If Sajith Premadasa is overlooked, it will be the end for UNP
Reply : 17 24
Disgusted UNPer Monday, 7 January 2019 09:29
The average voters in the country understand that these attempts at forming FRONTS. is for Ranil to remain as the Leader of the UNP. If Ranil and his stooges continue to remain in the Party, it won't. take long for the Party to be doomed?
Reply : 17 23
Mevan Monday, 7 January 2019 09:38
If Ranil is going to be the leader make Butterfly the party symbol not diamond.
Reply : 27 19
Dallas Monday, 7 January 2019 09:48
Writing is on the wall for the UNP, days are numbered.
Reply : 15 22
Elakiri Monday, 7 January 2019 09:49
Wrong move, do not compromise the name of the party.
Reply : 5 20
Waco Monday, 7 January 2019 09:57
RW, has already been written-off by the people. Therefore no future for UNP, if he remains in the party.
Reply : 14 21
Patriot Monday, 7 January 2019 10:05
Please, UNP is the strongest party in the history and the strongest party now. Please don't go for alliances and ruin its name.
Reply : 14 13
Dallas Monday, 7 January 2019 11:11
Strongest party ,lucky to get 30percent in next election
Reply : 5 10
Jiff Monday, 7 January 2019 10:30
Another political soup just to cling onto power. Hopefully our voters have learn a lesson in 2015.
Reply : 5 11
Sharon Monday, 7 January 2019 10:59
Very true. Hope people will not go for short term glories and repeat 2015 curse to the country...
Reply : 3 7
S Fernando Monday, 7 January 2019 10:31
Must include JVP and TNA too. That is the only way to stop godey sinhala bayyas taking back the government.
Reply : 8 7
maria Monday, 7 January 2019 11:34
DO NOT remove United National (eksath Jathika) from the proposed UNP-led political alliance,’ ..By this move the UNP would lose it's identity and voters at grassroots will be confused; may not even vote thinking it's a new partySO name the new alliance, the ‘ UNITED NATIONAL Democratic Front. After all it is going to be LED BY THE UNP
Reply : 1 5
