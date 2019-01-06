Subscribe

CMC to collect a sewerage disposal service charge

2019-01-06 21:48:42
Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) has decided to impose a sewerage disposal service charge from commercial and industrial companies within the city.

It is expected to earn Rs.667 million revenue with the introduction of this scheme of revenue.

In replying to a question CMC member Sharmila Jayawardena Gonawala said proposal to collect this revenue had been included in the CMC budget for the year 2019.

The decision to levy sewerage disposal charge has been taken on the instructions by the Asian Development Bank.

According to the CMC budget proposal this fee will be imposed on all the institutions within the city limit except private houses.

