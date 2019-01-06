Cabinet reshuffle soon: Mannaperuma

2019-01-06 16:04:03

There could be a Cabinet reshuffle soon after the Attorney General voice his opinion with regard to the number of members in the Cabinet in response to an inquiry made by the UNP leadership, Deputy Minister Ajith Mannaperuma said today.

Mr. Mannaperuma told a media conference that opinion of the Attorney General has been sought on the number of Ministers in the cabinet. “The Attorney General has been specifically asked as to whether the President and the Prime Minister are counted when it comes to limiting the number of members in the Cabinet to 30. He has also been asked whether it is possible to appoint 30 members other than the President and Prime Minister “ Mr. Mannaperuma said.

Asked about the reports which Minister Ravi Karunanayake had asked for the Portfolio of finance, the Deputy Minister said the Cabinet should be appointed in accordance with people’s wishes. “The Cabinet should be appointed with a view of satisfying the people not to make certain individuals happy” Mr. Mannaperuma said.

Responding to questions on the complaints which certain ministers have come up with the portfolios they have received, the Deputy Minister said it is natural that no one gets the portfolio they want and they get to know about the ministry they have got only after they receive the letter of appointment. “I was named the Deputy Minister of Megapolis but I realized that I have actually appointed as the Deputy Minister of Environment and Mahaweli Development only after seeing the letter of appointment” he said.(Yohan Perera)