Janaka Ranawaka appointed President’s private secretary

2019-01-06 14:26:43
Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte Municipal Council member Janaka Ranawaka has been appointed as the President’s private secretary, sources said.

He was appointed following the resignation of Eric Weerawardena.

Mr. Weerawardena is reported to have tendered his resignation saying that he wanted to engage in active politics. (Indika Sri Aravinda)

  Comments - 2

  • Unchikun Sunday, 6 January 2019 14:58

    Good selection and a good match. A pinhead.

    Reply : 1       18

    Chux Sunday, 6 January 2019 15:11

    God bless for President

    Reply : 1       10

