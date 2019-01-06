Won’t allow the country to be divided through Constitution: MR

2019-01-06 13:36:56

Opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday that they would not allow anyone to divide the country, which was rescued from the LTTE, through a Constitution.

Addressing an event held in Ampara, he said plans were afoot to bring in a new Constitution, which would pave the way to divide the country and added that it was not possible to bring in a Constitution forcibly.

He said the national question could not be resolved through a Constitution, which would incite hatred among the communities but it should be a Constitution agreeable to all communities of Sinhala, Muslim and Tamil.

“We managed to rescue the country, when the LTTE was trying to divide it. It will be silly to think that we will allow the country to be divided through a Constitution,” he said.

He said it was questionable whether the government ensured the due place and respect to Buddhism, whereas it claimed that due place and respect were given to Buddhism in the Constitution. (Navaratne Samaratunge, Wasantha Chandrapala and Priyantha Thilakaratne)