Won’t allow the country to be divided through Constitution: MR

Opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday that they would not allow anyone to divide the country, which was rescued from the LTTE, through a Constitution.
Addressing an event held in Ampara, he said plans were afoot to bring in a new Constitution, which would pave the way to divide the country and added that it was not possible to bring in a Constitution forcibly.
He said the national question could not be resolved through a Constitution, which would incite hatred among the communities but it should be a Constitution agreeable to all communities of Sinhala, Muslim and Tamil.
“We managed to rescue the country, when the LTTE was trying to divide it. It will be silly to think that we will allow the country to be divided through a Constitution,” he said.
He said it was questionable whether the government ensured the due place and respect to Buddhism, whereas it claimed that due place and respect were given to Buddhism in the Constitution. (Navaratne Samaratunge, Wasantha Chandrapala and Priyantha Thilakaratne)
Unchikun Sunday, 6 January 2019 13:55
Buddhist is a philosophy and not a religion. If one follows a ethical and simple life, he or she is following the Buddhist philosophy. There is no need for laws to protect the Buddhist philosophy. Unfortunately the Buddhist philosophy is depicted as a religions for one survival by both monks and politicians, Buddha would have never tolerated this behavior.
Reply : 2 60
Lord Wolfstein Sunday, 6 January 2019 14:17
No one is interested in what you allow or not. By the way: Are Germany, Austria, Switzerland, India or the US divided just because these countries have a federal constitution?
Reply : 7 49
Dee Sunday, 6 January 2019 14:18
Back to the war victory!
Reply : 2 37
Chux Sunday, 6 January 2019 14:45
Pls note it is you who promote racism and your own people also part of the constitution council if they are trying divide the country you will also be part of it
Reply : 6 38
UNP Voter Sunday, 6 January 2019 14:57
And we won't allow you to come back and continue with your earlier antics
Reply : 6 41
