President Maithripala Sirisena said yesterday that he has made the Tripitaka as a national heritage and he will work towards declaring it as a World Heritage.
The President also said that he will continue to mediate in making the Tripitaka as a World Heritage.
He said this at the national ceremony held at the historic Aluvihara temple in Matale to officially proclaim the sacred Tripitaka as a National heritage.
Addressing the celebration at Aluvihare temple, the President said that this historic task will save the Tripitaka from distorted interpretations and provide legal protection.
“ From here, no one is allowed to use the translation, conversion, or misuse of the Tripitaka or issue any text without approval from the Government. Now, the Tripitaka can be translated and edited only by a statutory academic council. In this way, the government intervened to prevent any attempt to damage or distort the Tripitaka”, he said and added that through securing the Tripitaka, its tansparency, is assured and it has been properly established in accordance with Buddhist tradition to understand the word of the Buddha.
The President added that with the expectations and the guidance of Mahasangha he has come to this decision with heartfelt respect and love for the Buddhist order. He added that he considers this a great privilege for him to accomplish this virtuous deed within his tenure and gain merits, said the President.
Unchikun Sunday, 6 January 2019 12:39
We the humble citizens will mediate to make the Sri Lanka constitution and the Sri Lanka judiciary a world treasure. I think it will be accepted by the UN. Not sure of the other!
Reply : 5 90
Uncikun Sunday, 6 January 2019 12:43
He does not understand the Buddhist philosophy and the Sri Lanka constitution!
Reply : 3 103
HOW ABOUT YET THE OLDER ONES ALSO FROM INDIA Sunday, 6 January 2019 13:09
" I will mediate to make Tripitaka a World Heritage: Presz" what do you have to say on: the more ancient holy books of India, - Vedas.(The Vedas are the oldest religious scriptures available ), Puranas, Unpanishads. , Ramayana., Mhabharata., Bhagwad Gita. , Devi Mahatmya. These books then qualify as well, being very very much older.
Reply : 17 81
Lord Wolfstein Sunday, 6 January 2019 14:19
Above all, the monks should first follow the Vinaya Piṭaka. Otherwise the whole Tripitaka is meaningless
Reply : 1 88
Citizen Perera Sunday, 6 January 2019 16:00
He does not practice the lord budhdha's teaching......
Reply : 2 82
Anura Monday, 7 January 2019 07:47
Without understanding the Thripitaka some one can't practice it
Reply : 0 5
Ravi Monday, 7 January 2019 08:01
Is this the top priority you have as the president of Sri Lanka? Is the country doing well? Have a look at the newspapers and assess the country's plight.
Reply : 0 8
Ranjan Monday, 7 January 2019 09:06
Is this something important for this country at this moment? Why don’t you mediate to bring some investment for this country that creates jobs for youth?
Reply : 0 10
Premalal Monday, 7 January 2019 09:13
You have definitely lost your marbles and desperate to find them. Why were you elected President?
Reply : 0 7
