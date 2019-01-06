I will mediate to make Tripitaka a World Heritage: Presz

2019-01-06 12:17:10

President Maithripala Sirisena said yesterday that he has made the Tripitaka as a national heritage and he will work towards declaring it as a World Heritage.

The President also said that he will continue to mediate in making the Tripitaka as a World Heritage.

He said this at the national ceremony held at the historic Aluvihara temple in Matale to officially proclaim the sacred Tripitaka as a National heritage.

Addressing the celebration at Aluvihare temple, the President said that this historic task will save the Tripitaka from distorted interpretations and provide legal protection.

“ From here, no one is allowed to use the translation, conversion, or misuse of the Tripitaka or issue any text without approval from the Government. Now, the Tripitaka can be translated and edited only by a statutory academic council. In this way, the government intervened to prevent any attempt to damage or distort the Tripitaka”, he said and added that through securing the Tripitaka, its tansparency, is assured and it has been properly established in accordance with Buddhist tradition to understand the word of the Buddha.

The President added that with the expectations and the guidance of Mahasangha he has come to this decision with heartfelt respect and love for the Buddhist order. He added that he considers this a great privilege for him to accomplish this virtuous deed within his tenure and gain merits, said the President.