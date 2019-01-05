Subscribe

Shantha Bandara tipped to replace Hizbullah

2019-01-05 04:47:36
0
2239

SLFP Youth League head Shantha Bandara is tipped to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament in place of UPFA national list MP M.L.A.M. Hizbullah who was yesterday appointed as the Governor of the Eastern Province.

However, UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera said the party had not made a final decision on who would replace Mr. Hizbullah.

“We are waiting for the Election Commission Chairman to inform us officially that a seat has fallen vacant before taking a final decision on this matter,” Mr. Amaraweera said.

  Recommended Articles

Maithri, Mahinda, Ranil: Three Aces or Three Jokers?

Jawaharlal Nehru w...

SL misses out direct entry for T20 World Cup Super 12s

World T20 2014 champ...

Learn from mistakes and take correct path: President

President Maithripal...

Arjun Aloysius, Kasun Palisena released on bail

Perpetual Treasuries...

Automating loan recoveries: A top priority for banks

Many argue that pe...

Concept 2019

Fouzul Hameed raises...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty