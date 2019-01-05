Shantha Bandara tipped to replace Hizbullah

2019-01-05 04:47:36

SLFP Youth League head Shantha Bandara is tipped to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament in place of UPFA national list MP M.L.A.M. Hizbullah who was yesterday appointed as the Governor of the Eastern Province.

However, UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera said the party had not made a final decision on who would replace Mr. Hizbullah.

“We are waiting for the Election Commission Chairman to inform us officially that a seat has fallen vacant before taking a final decision on this matter,” Mr. Amaraweera said.