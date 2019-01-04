Subscribe

Will help implement decisions reached by two leaders: China

2019-01-04 21:03:55
0
1809

The Chinese Government is willing to work together with the Sri Lankan Government and its people to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, Chinese Ambassador Cheng Xueyuan said on Thursday.

He called on President Maithripala Sirisena and handed over a New Year greeting card from the Chinese President and extended New Year greetings to the President.

Ambassador Cheng reaffirmed that China attached great importance to the traditional friendly relations with Sri Lanka.

The President thanked President Xi for the New Year Greetings and asked Ambassador Cheng to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi and the Chinese people and praised the friendship between Sri Lanka and China.

Recently, Ambassador Cheng also called upon Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa respectively to convey the New Year Greetings from Chinese leaders.

  Recommended Articles

Maithri, Mahinda, Ranil: Three Aces or Three Jokers?

Jawaharlal Nehru w...

SL misses out direct entry for T20 World Cup Super 12s

World T20 2014 champ...

Learn from mistakes and take correct path: President

President Maithripal...

Arjun Aloysius, Kasun Palisena released on bail

Perpetual Treasuries...

Automating loan recoveries: A top priority for banks

Many argue that pe...

Concept 2019

Fouzul Hameed raises...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty