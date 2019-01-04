Will help implement decisions reached by two leaders: China

2019-01-04 21:03:55

The Chinese Government is willing to work together with the Sri Lankan Government and its people to jointly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, Chinese Ambassador Cheng Xueyuan said on Thursday.

He called on President Maithripala Sirisena and handed over a New Year greeting card from the Chinese President and extended New Year greetings to the President.

Ambassador Cheng reaffirmed that China attached great importance to the traditional friendly relations with Sri Lanka.

The President thanked President Xi for the New Year Greetings and asked Ambassador Cheng to convey his sincere greetings to President Xi and the Chinese people and praised the friendship between Sri Lanka and China.

Recently, Ambassador Cheng also called upon Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa respectively to convey the New Year Greetings from Chinese leaders.